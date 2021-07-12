Red Sox Draft Florida Outfielder Jud Fabian In Second RoundThe Red Sox drafted talented Florida outfielder Jud Fabian with the 40th overall selection, the team's first pick of Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Report: N'Keal Harry Would Still Report To Patriots Training Camp If Team Can't Trade HimN'Keal Harry would like to play elsewhere, but he'd still report to Patriots training camp at the end of the month if the team cannot find a trade partner.

Former Patriot Jake Bequette Running For Office In ArkansasFormer Patriots defensive lineman Jake Bequette is running for office in Arkansas.

What Experts Are Saying About Red Sox Draft Pick Marcelo MayerBy all accounts, the Red Sox got an absolute steal in the 2021 MLB Draft when top shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer fell to the team at No. 4.

Boston College Star, Lexington Native Sal Frelick Drafted By Brewers With 15th Overall PickSal Frelick didn't have to wait long to hear his named called during the 2021 MLB Draft.