BOSTON (CBS) – Sitting in first place in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox are in good shape for this season. Sunday night, they’ll have a chance to put themselves in even better position for the future.
The Red Sox enter Sunday's MLB Draft with the No. 4 overall pick.
Recent mock drafts have a variety of great options for the Red Sox in their draft slot.
Among possibly choices are top pitching prospect Jack Leiter out of Vanderbilt, Louisville catcher Henry Davis, Dallas Baptist Prep shortstop Jordan Lawler, and Vanderbilt righty Kumar Rocker.
Leiter reportedly would love to join the Red Sox, it will just be a matter of if Boston has the opportunity to select him when their pick comes.
The Red Sox will likely make their selection Sunday night shortly after 7 p.m.