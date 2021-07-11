BOSTON (CBS) – Many corporations made pledges to support racial equality causes following the death of George Floyd. Over a year later, have those promises proven to be real, or just virtue signaling?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by Segun Idowu, CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, to look at what has happened over the last year.

For the organization specifically, Idowu said many of the financial promises have been upheld. The group exceeded its goal of $1 million in fundraising, and brought in $1.5 million.

“What we’re doing now as an organization is working with different corporate partners to outline how those pledges can be not only met and carried through on, but done so in a meaningful way that can benefit our entire community,” Idowu said.

Keller asked Idowu if he believed the enthusiasm for change following Floyd’s death has been sustained.

“A year ago at this time, myself and many others were very cynical of how long the energy and momentum would last around supporting issues of racial equity,” Idowu said. “There is general enthusiasm in our community and others in how the interest has been sustained and the conversation in general has changed in how honest and open the dialogues are. The roles have reversed in terms of who’s reaching out to who to have the conversations.”

Idowu said the organization has been “inundated” with requests from corporations who are interested in having meaningful conversations.

On Beacon Hill, Idowu said “a switch has been flipped” and there have been more conversations about racial equity. But that is no guarantee for change.

“The proof will be in the pudding. If money is directed in ways that advocates are pushing for, we can certainly say that Beacon Hill is moving in the right direction,” Idowu said.

