BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady continues to take home the hardware, even in the offseason.
The former Patriots quarterback took home Best Male Athlete and Best NFL Player at the annual ESPY Awards hosted by ESPN.
.@TomBrady accepts his ESPY for Best Athlete, Men's Sports 🏆
And reminds his teammates to not have too much fun in New York 😅 pic.twitter.com/0enz4KaTuZ
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2021
In addition, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought home the trophy for Best Team after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Brady did not attend the ceremony, but Rob Gronkowski was in attendance to accept the Best Team award.
In his first season with the Bucs, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns on his way to a seventh Super Bowl ring.