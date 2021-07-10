SAUGUS (CBS) — A house fire left one person dead and another critically injured in Saugus Saturday morning. Saugus Deputy Fire Chief Tom Dion said the victims were two elderly residents.
Flames completely charred the front of the home on Richard Street. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang, then saw intense fire coming from the house.
Crews from several towns responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. Both victims were taken from the first floor, Dion said.
"We're in the business of saving lives and this is not the outcome we want, ever," Dion said.
He said the house will likely have to be demolished. The state fire marshal was on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
