SAUGUS (CBS) — A house fire left two elderly siblings dead in Saugus Saturday morning. The victims, 80-year-old Rose Naples and her brother Lou, were well-known in the neighborhood.
Flames completely charred the front of the home on Richard Street. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang, then saw intense fire coming from the house.
Crews from several towns responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. Both victims were taken from the first floor, Saugus Deputy Fire Chief Tom Dion said.
"We're in the business of saving lives and this is not the outcome we want, ever," Dion said.
He said the house will likely have to be demolished. The state fire marshal was on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
