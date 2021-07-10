BOSTON (CBS) — Former New England Revolution broadcaster and assistant coach Paul Mariner passed away on Friday after a battle with brain cancer, according to his family. He was 68.

His family released a statement through his Twitter account.

A message from the Mariner family. pic.twitter.com/MjVK1xXtuG — Paul Mariner (@Paul_Mariner) July 10, 2021

“We regretfully inform you that Paul passed away peacefully on 9 July surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with brain cancer,” the statement said. “We would like to thank all the people who came to see him through his illness for their support and the messages that were sent to him; they meant a great deal to him and us.”

A native of England, Mariner was soccer star in his home country before making his way to the United States. He participated in the 1980 European Championship and 1982 World Cup for England and scored 13 goals in 35 appearances.

Later in his career, Mariner played for Arsenal and Portsmouth before playing in Australia and the United States. In Australia, he played for Wollongong City. In the United States, he played with Albany Capitals and San Francisco Bay.

Following his playing days, he joined the coaching ranks and began his career there in New England. After serving as an assistant coach with Harvard in 2003, he joined the Revs coaching staff as an assistant under Stevie Nichol from 2004-2009.

Mariner later rejoined the Revolution in 2014 as a color commentator for the team’s television and radio broadcasts.

Our hearts are broken. Paul is a true legend of our club who had a profound impact on who we are – both on and off the field. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dvFJVEpH8I — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 10, 2021

He was in the Revs color commentary role from 2014-2019.