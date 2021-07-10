WALTHAM (CBS) — Police are searching for a missing Waltham woman who suffers from dementia and diabetes.
Waltham Police say Rose Marie Oscar has been reported missing since 12:30 p.m. She was last seen at 67 Cushing Street.
Oscar is described as 5’3” tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black pants.
Police say she is known to go to the Moody Street area frequently.
Anyone who knows where Oscar is should call Waltham Police at (781) 314-3600.