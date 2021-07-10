CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Transit police said Friday they arrested a 22-year-old man on prior assault charges – after they found him playing video games on a TV inside the Harvard MBTA station.
Officers responded Tuesday at about 4:20 p.m. to the station after receiving a report that a man had set up a TV and was playing games on a PlayStation console on the inbound platform. He was later identified as Tykell Jones, of Cambridge.
"Officers attempted to explain to Jones the inbound platform of Harvard MBTA station was not the wisest choice to set up his TV, PlayStation and game controls," police said. "Jones was uncooperative."
Police said they learned Jones had a warrant for his arrest out of Roxbury District Court for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
Police said they took Jones into custody, along with his gaming equipment.