BOSTON (CBS) — Even a tropical storm couldn’t slow down four friends walking from Maine to Boston’s Fenway Park. Their journey is a tribute to their fathers – and to raise money for cancer research.

Their dads started the tradition nearly 50 years ago, walking more than 100 miles to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund. So far this foursome has raised over $36,000.

They left Portland on Tuesday and on Saturday morning they were in Everett, where they spoke to WBZ-TV. They’re ahead of schedule and feeling good, aside from some blisters and swollen joints.

“Elsa was no fun,” Peter Wildes said. “We were doing Elsa in Topsfield, in Danvers, mainly Route 1. Rivers going down next to us. . . we got splashed by a car.”

But the group is excited to walk into Fenway Park on Sunday, where they will be recognized in an on-field ceremony with the last of the four surviving fathers. They’ve been traveling about 22 miles a day, and said nearing their goal is a tremendous feeling.

“This is great. . . getting together and doing this, rekindling old friendships and bringing back childhood memories,” Linky Erskine said. “Our fathers did it – we’re doing it for them.”

Click here to donate to the group’s efforts.