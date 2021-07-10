BOSTON (CBS) — Boston police have made an arrest in an attempted kidnapping. David Korey, 21, is accused of grabbing a woman while she was walking to work in East Boston early Wednesday morning.
It happened at about 4 a.m. in the area of Bremen and Porter streets. Police said the suspect asked the woman for directions to the Maverick Square MBTA station, and then “grabbed her by the waist and made a threatening statement.”READ MORE: Rhode Island Raises Parking Fees On Misquamicut State Beach
She was able to break away but he kept following her and allegedly grabbed her again to stop her from calling 911 on her phone. Police said he only fled when another man walking nearby noticed the incident.
The woman gave a detailed description of the suspect and police noticed on surveillance video that he appeared to be wearing a GPS ankle monitor.READ MORE: Police Arrest Man Playing PlayStation Inside Harvard MBTA Station On Prior Assault Charges
Police identified Korey, an East Boston man, and took him into custody without incident Friday evening.
Korey is now charged with kidnapping and assault and battery. He’s due in court on Monday.MORE NEWS: Saugus House Fire Leaves 1 Dead, Another Critically Injured