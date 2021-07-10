CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Chelsea News

CHELSEA (CBS) — A toddler was struck and killed by a delivery truck in Chelsea Saturday, Police Chief Brian Kyes said. It happened at about noon in the area of 70 Bellingham Street.

Kyes said an “SUV Delivery truck” hit the 22-month boy, causing severe head trauma. He and his parents were rushed by ambulance to Mass General Hospital, where the boy died.

The driver of the delivery truck stayed at the scene, and police are investigating.

“Our deepest condolences to the family,” Kyes said. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

 

