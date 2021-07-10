CHELSEA (CBS) — A toddler was struck and killed by a delivery truck in Chelsea Saturday, Police Chief Brian Kyes said. It happened at about noon in the area of 70 Bellingham Street.
Sadly the young 22 month child has succumbed to his injuries at the MGH and the accident is now deemed a fatal. Our deepest condolences to the family. Absolutely heartbreaking. CISM Team activated.
— Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) July 10, 2021
Kyes said an “SUV Delivery truck” hit the 22-month boy, causing severe head trauma. He and his parents were rushed by ambulance to Mass General Hospital, where the boy died.
The driver of the delivery truck stayed at the scene, and police are investigating.
“Our deepest condolences to the family,” Kyes said. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”