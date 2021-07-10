CBSN BostonWatch Now
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS) — Former New England Patriot and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo turned himself into police in Arlington, Texas on a charge of indecency with a child, CBS Dallas reports.

Police on Saturday said Mingo was arrested on Thursday night for an alleged incident involving “indecency with a child – sexual contact” that has been under investigation.

According to police, the 30-year-old NFL player turned himself in after consulting with his attorney. He posted his bond, which was set at $25,000.

Mingo won a championship ring with the Patriots in the 2016 season, playing in every game that year including the Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons.

No other information was immediately available.

 

