ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS) — Former New England Patriot and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo turned himself into police in Arlington, Texas on a charge of indecency with a child, CBS Dallas reports.
Police on Saturday said Mingo was arrested on Thursday night for an alleged incident involving “indecency with a child – sexual contact” that has been under investigation.
According to police, the 30-year-old NFL player turned himself in after consulting with his attorney. He posted his bond, which was set at $25,000.
Mingo won a championship ring with the Patriots in the 2016 season, playing in every game that year including the Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons.
No other information was immediately available.