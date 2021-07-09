BOSTON (CBS) – After hours of delays and defiance, a judge in Malden District Court held a dangerousness hearing for six of the suspects in Saturday’s highway shutdown on Route 95 in Wakefield.
The evidence included body camera video from the state trooper that first came across the heavily armed militia men refueling on the side of the road.
The body camera video shows Jamhal Latimer, the leader of the Rise of the Moors, dressed in camouflage, wearing a bulletproof vest, and carrying a high-powered rifle.
A second heavily armed member of the militia stands by as they approached the trooper and claim they have the right to carry the weapons across state lines. They said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine without any unnecessary stops.
The men showed their own body camera video in court as well, claiming they were on a peaceful journey to a training camp in Maine.
Last Saturday, police arrested a total of 11 males after a more than 9-hour standoff that shut down I-95 in both directions.
The judge found all six members of the Rhode Island group to be dangerous and ordered they be held without bail. Four others have hearings on Tuesday. One member of the group is a juvenile and had separate proceedings.