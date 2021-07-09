BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are in a fairly enviable position. The team sits in first place in the AL East and is 20 games above .500, but they also own the No. 4 overall pick in this weekend’s MLB Draft.

Chaim Bloom will make that selection Sunday night shortly after 7 p.m., and it should give the Sox a much needed injection of talent in the team’s farm system. Boston has some promising names in its system, but only three prospects in the Top 100; Tristan Casas at No. 30, Jeter Downs at No. 35 and Jarren Duran at No. 86.

So as hard as that abysmal 2020 season was to sit through, it should help the the Red Sox boost their prospect pool. Here are some of the most intriguing players who could become promising prospects of the future for the Boston Red Sox.

Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt

He’s the best pitching prospect in baseball, and though he would love to join the Red Sox franchise, Leiter may not be around when it’s Boston’s turn to pick. But if he is, Leiter and his ridiculous fastball (and plus breaking pitches) would be a fine addition to Boston’s talent pool.

The 21-year-old righty went 11-4 with a 2.13 ERA for Vanderbilt in 2021, fanning 179 batters in 110 innings pitched.

Henry Davis, C, Louisville

Davis has been mocked to the Red Sox in several mock drafts over the past week, though his stock has been rising and he could be gone at No. 4. It makes sense, considering he was one of the best hitters in college baseball last season, slashing .370/.482/.663 for the Cardinals with 15 dingers over 50 games. In addition to his offensive prowess, Davis has a cannon for an arm behind the plate.

Jordan Lawler, SS, Dallas Baptist Prep

Lawler was named the Texas high school player of the year after entering the year as the consensus top high schooler. He’s got all the tools to become an incredible shortstop, with a compact swing and great speed on the base paths. He’ll turn 19 next week and power should come as he builds up his 6-foot-2 frame.

Kumar Rocker, RPH, Vanderbilt

Rocker’s stock has fallen a bit after some struggles with consistency in 2021, but he’s got a killer fastball and fierce slider that helped him strike out 179 batters over 122 innings as a junior. He used that slider to near perfection during the 2019 Super Regionals when he struck out 19 Duke Blue Devils in a no-hitter, showing a lot of promise as a big-game starter in the near future.

Don’t be surprised if one of the two Vandy pitchers ends up in the Boston system after Sunday night.

Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest High School

Watson is a patient hitter who makes consistent contact, hitting .518 over 15 games as a senior. He struck out just once while drawing 18 walks. He’s on the smaller side at 5-foot-9 and just over 170 pounds, and will likely end up at second or third base in the majors.