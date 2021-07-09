BOSTON (CBS) – The average cost of groceries now stands just above $355 a month per person, a new study found.
That means a two-person household can easily spend more than $700 a month on food. Add a child and that figure spikes.
According to Move.org, the state with the highest grocery bill is Hawaii where grocery tabs top $550 per person. Vermont, Alaska and New York were also high up on the pricey list.
Massachusetts was also in the top ten for most expensive grocery bills, coming in eighth-most at $406.21 per month.
New Hampshire has the cheapest grocery bill, averaging $183.00 per person a month.