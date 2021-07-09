MIDDLEBOROUGH (CBS) – Middleborough Police are searching for a gunman after shots were fired at a public works depot on Route 28 Friday morning.

They’re asking everyone to stay away from the West Grove Street area and anyone living on Evergreen Drive should “shelter in place” as tactical units patrol the neighborhood.

Middleboro Police said the man went to the MassDOT public works depot on 201 West Grove Street, which is also Route 28, just after 9 a.m. and fired four-to-five shots inside the facility. He then ran off into the woods nearby.

No one was hurt, police said.

“The suspect was described by witnesses as a light skinned Black male or Asian male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a bucket hat,” Middleborough Police said in a statement.

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who believes they see someone fitting this description should call 911. Do not approach the man.”

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Middleboro Police in the search and added that the man was wearing fatigues.

According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources the man was carrying a silver colored handgun.

MassDOT said Route 28 is closed between Anderson Avenue and West Street for the search.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.