BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics aren’t playing in the NBA Finals, but Boston star Jaylen Brown participated in some pre-game fun on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” ahead of Game 2 on Thursday night. The Celtics swingman made a pretty ridiculous shot to earn some cash for his foundation.
Brown joined Anthony Anderson ahead of Game 2 of the Suns-Bucks Finals, and the All-Star drained an impressive shot with quite a bit going against him. He had to shoot at a rotating hoop, while a trio of inflatable waiving tube guys served as defenders.
It took him a few tries, but Brown drained it to earn $25,000 for his 7uice Foundation (in addition to a really scary looking carnival prize). He celebrated — and talked a little trash — on social media shortly after sinking the shot.
Too Easy make it a little harder next time 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/bEG89osAgf
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 9, 2021
While the make was certainly nice, that isn't the real story. The most positive part is that Brown's wrist looked A-OK throughout. The Celtics lost Brown late in the regular season after he underwent wrist surgery in May, but there was no tape or brace to be found on his wrist Thursday night. And it looks like his jumper is back to its usual form as well.
Brown had his best seasons as a pro in 2021, scoring 24.7 points per game off 48 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent from downtown — all career highs for the 24-year-old swingman.