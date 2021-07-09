BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Pride organization is dissolving after volunteers say they received complaints that they are not inclusive enough.
The group has promoted equality for the LGBTQ community for more than 50 years.READ MORE: 'We're Running Against The Clock': Aly Raisman Desperate To Find Missing Dog In Boston
In a statement, the group said the decision was made “with a heavy heart, out of love and hope for a better future.”READ MORE: Body Camera Video Shows Trooper's Encounter With 'Rise Of The Moors' Members Before Standoff
“It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride,” the group’s Board of Directors said. “We have heard the concerns of the QTBIPOC community and others. We care too much to stand in the way. Therefore, Boston Pride is dissolving.”MORE NEWS: Thousands Lose Power In Massachusetts During Tropical Storm Elsa
There will be no further events or programming planned.