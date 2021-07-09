BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is distraught over losing her dog in Boston’s Seaport. Raisman’s puppy, Mylo, ran away during a fireworks show on July 3.
After nearly a week of searching, she still has no answers. She says she is heartbroken and hopes they will be reunited soon.
“It’s hard because it’s like we’re running against the clock, and every moment he isn’t with me, if he’s outside right now in this weather it’s just horrible and it makes me sick thinking about it,” Raisman said Friday. “It’s definitely been really hard this whole week.”
Thank you for the help & support. If you see Mylo please take a picture/video & call us immediately & share exact location. THANK YOU. We have gotten sightings but because there have been no photos or videos it is not clear if it is Mylo. Thank you for the help. pic.twitter.com/QxJq0fFVt7
— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 9, 2021
Raisman said she is grateful for the all of the support she has received from the people in Boston.
Anyone who sees Mylo is asked not to post the location on social media or chase him, but instead to message her mom at lynnraisman@gmail.com.