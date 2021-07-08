BOSTON (CBS) – Power outages are a big concerns with tropical storm Elsa. Eversource crews are spreading out to make sure they are ready to respond as the storm arrives in New England.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said they are paying close attention to the forecast to make sure they’re ready to restore any outages on Friday.
Right now they have more than have 500 crews in place to shift across the state depending on which areas get hit the hardest.
They also have more than 200 contracted crews standing by to help out
“One of the challenges with a tropical storm like Elsa is even a slight deviation or change from the storm’s current track can have a significant impact on the damage that the system sees,” Hinkle said. “So we are taking steps to plan for several different models in several different scenarios, to ensure that we have the resources and crews necessary in the state.”
Eversource warns people to have a plan. Make sure you have batteries, medications, first aid supplies and charged devices.
They also say make sure to stay away from any downed lines in your area and report any outages to Eversource.