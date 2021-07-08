BOSTON (CBS) – When you walk into The Langham, Boston Hotel, it’s hard to miss the portrait done by Boston-based artist Samuel Gareginyan.
The Fenway Studios artist shared, "in one word, it's a privilege to be commissioned to do, especially Copley because he's the artist who made this city."
Gareginyan is one of dozens of local artists the historic hotel turned to while undergoing a two-year renovation. During that time, the Langham worked closely with the nonprofit “Copley Society of Art,” commissioning 60 pieces of artwork.
“The project gave a lot of different things to local artists. It gave them something to keep busy during the pandemic, first and foremost. A way to stay creative, a way to stay active in the arts community here in Boston,” said Paige Roehrig, Copley Society of Art Gallery Coordinator.
"This whole renovation was about putting a focus on the history of this building, its place in the community and therefore, highlighting wherever we could local artisans, local artists," said Michele Grosso, Managing Director of The Langham, Boston.
Many of the pieces of artwork in the hotel are an ode to the city, and the 99-year-old building’s past as the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.
“There’s a lot of different pieces that I think give attention to the old and the new of Boston, which I think pairs well with the hotel and the renovations that happened here,” said Roehrig.
"Seeing that history and feeling like this is a landmark building in Boston- there is no doubt you're in Boston when you're in this hotel," said Grosso.
The Langham, Boston re-opened on June 30th. It’s located at 250 Franklin Street in the Financial District.