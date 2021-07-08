Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold MedalThe USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.

Revs Drop First Home Match Of Season With Rough Loss To Toronto FCYeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh scored in the first half and Toronto FC snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Ohtani Hits Milestone 32nd Homer, Angels Edge Red Sox 5-4Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 32nd homer and broke the single-season major league record for homers by a Japanese player during the Los Angeles Angels' 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run 'A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,' Says CBS Sports' Andrew CatalonThe PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run for the 50th anniversary of the event now known as the John Deere Classic.

Ime Udoka Reportedly Adds Damon Stoudamire To Celtics Coaching StaffIme Udoka is building quite the coaching staff with the Celtics. Former NBA point guard and Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire is reportedly Udoka's latest addition to the Boston bench.