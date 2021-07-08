BOSTON (CBS) — Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that Purdue Pharma has agreed to a $4.3 billion settlement over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.
The money will go toward prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country.READ MORE: Tropical Storm Warning Issued As Elsa To Arrive In Massachusetts Friday
The deal will also ban the Sackler family from operating in the opioid business ever again and will require the family to make tens of millions of documents public.
“While I know this resolution does not bring back loved ones or undo the evil of what the Sacklers did, forcing them to turn over their secrets by providing all the documents, forcing them to repay billions, forcing the Sacklers out of the opioid business, and shutting down Purdue will help stop anything like this from ever happening again,” Healey said in a statement.READ MORE: Boston Police Officer Shoots Driver In Roslindale During Struggle Over Gun In Car
Purdue will be required to turn over evidence from lawsuits and investigations over the past 20 years, including 13 million documents. The company will also be required to disclose 20 million more documents that include emails from every member of the Sackler family.
Massachusetts will receive about $90 million from the settlement.MORE NEWS: McDonald's Employees Charged After Suboxone Found In Child's Happy Meal