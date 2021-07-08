WEATHER ALERT:Tropical Storm Warning | View Elsa Tracking Maps
By CBSBoston.com Staff
PORTSMOUTH (CBS) – A Gloucester man is accused of driving drunk and slamming into a police cruiser in New Hampshire.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Portsmouth Police officer was directing traffic on Lafayette Road with the cruiser’s blue lights flashing.

The officer saw a car not slowing down, and jumped out of the way before impact.

Police arrested 43-year-old Scott Richardson of Gloucester. He is now facing charges of driving while intoxicated and negligent driving.

Richardson’s passenger was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused significant damage to both cars.

Richardson was released on person recognizance and is set to be arraigned August 9.

