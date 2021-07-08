BOSTON (CBS) – Pfizer is asking the FDA for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer says a new study shows the extra shot could dramatically boost immunity against the Delta variant.
Early data from Pfizer's trials suggests antibody levels jump after someone gets a third dose.
Dr. Shira Doron from Tufts Medical Center says it makes sense to have the third dose available, but she is not convinced the booster is necessary.
"Antibody levels are not clinical trial data and they are not efficacy data," Dr. Doron told WBZ. "And we don't have the evidence right now to tell us that we need third shots or that they would be safe or effective. All we have is antibody levels and what we have said all along it that does not tell the story of efficacy."
The CDC says the Delta variant is now the dominant strain in the U.S., making up 51% of all new infections. In some parts of the country, including the Midwest, it makes up closer to 80% of new cases.