AUBURN, Maine (CBS) — Two McDonald’s employees are facing charges after a mother found prescription Suboxone in her 11-year-old son’s Happy Meal in Maine. Auburn police say the mother discovered the opioid addiction treatment medication after picking up an order from the drive-thru on June 30.
Police reviewed in-store surveillance video and interviewed employees, and determined that the Suboxone accidentally fell into the Happy Meal from a worker's pocket.
"The employee bent over to retrieve something from behind the counter, at which time the prescription and pen fell from the shirt pocket, landing in the 'Happy Meal' box," police said. "The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store's attention."
That employee obtained the Suboxone illegally from another worker earlier in the day, police allege.
Michael Sevey, 43, is charged with unlawful possession and Mariah Grant, 29, is charged with unlawful trafficking. Both are expected to appear in court in November.