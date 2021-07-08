LONDONDERRY, NH (CBS) – Chris Grout is suing the Londonderry School District over its mask policy. His nine-year-old son Caleb is a third grader in town.

“What I hope comes out of it is they are no longer able to force a medical apparatus onto another human being,” said Chris Grout.

Grout is one of about a dozen parents taking their kids’ school districts to court. The lawsuit also includes the Epping School District and the Timberlane Regional School District.

“I am concerned I believe many of these school districts are going to continue requiring masks on kids this fall,” said Attorney Robert Fojo, who represents the parents.

Fojo has also filed suits on behalf of parents in Hollis-Brookline and Bedford. The Hollis-Brookline case was dismissed and the Bedford suit is pending.

Fojo says all of the school districts’ mask requirements violate a New Hampshire state law that restricts the use of restraints on kids in school.

“It’s a very broadly written law. It conceivably includes anything that for example is used to cover a child’s face,” Fojo said.

Timberlane Schools did not return our request for comment.

The Epping School District Superintendent tells WBZ-TV masks will not be required indoors or outdoors.

Londonderry School District Superintendent Scott Laliberte says the district has not received the lawsuit yet.

Superintendent Laliberte said in a statement to WBZ-TV:

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff and teachers is our top priority as we prepare for the upcoming school year. As we have always done, we will follow the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and New Hampshire Department of Education.“

Parents like Chris Grout are hoping the issue is resolved before the school year starts. “I’m honestly just kind of irritated that it had to get to this point,” said Grout.

A hearing on the lawsuit is set for September 2nd.