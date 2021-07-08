FRANKLIN (CBS) – Lightning appears to have sparked a fire that heavily damaged a house in Franklin early Thursday morning.
Homeowner Robert Glencross said he was startled out of bed around 4 a.m.
“It was the loudest explosion. It sounded like a bomb going off. It was just like that, ba-boom! The house shook, I shook and I knew what it was,” he told WBZ-TV.
Fire Chief James McLaughlin said it took a long time to get the fire under control.
One pet died in the fire, but everyone else escaped safely.
The official cause is still under investigation.