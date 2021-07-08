FOXBORO (CBS) — Fans at Wednesday night’s Revolution-Toronto FC match at Gillette Stadium were the first to see the massive new video display in the stadium. And we mean massive.

The video display in the south end zone makes the Patriots’ six Super Bowl banners look a bit small by comparison. It measures at just under 53 feet high by 220 feed, giving fans a 11,595 square foot screen to see highlights and replays.

Installation was done by Daktronics out of Brookings, South Dakota, a process that took months to complete. It’s the biggest facelift that Gillette Stadium has received in its 20 years of existence.

The video board is the second largest main display in pro soccer, and will be the seventh largest in pro football when it debuts during a Patriots game in September.

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Daktronics to enhance Patriots and Revolution fans’ gameday experience,” said Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan. “This new video board is best-in-class and we look forward to sharing it with our fans.”

The main display can show either one large image or be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, stats, graphics, animations or sponsorship messages.

Just imagine all the fun that conspiracy theorists will have with this one.