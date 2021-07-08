BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is aiming to boost COVID vaccination rates in neighborhoods hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. This Saturday, July 10, the city will host “Day of Hope” events in Mattapan, East Boston and Roxbury.
People who get vaccinated at the Mattapan Health Center, the Paris Street Playground in East Boston or Dennis Park in Roxbury can get a $50 gift certificate to a local supermarket. Families who get vaccinated will receive a $150 gift card.
There will also be food and entertainment at the events, which are being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Join @MayorKimJaney and BPHC for a Day of Hope this Saturday, July 10th in East Boston, Mattapan and Roxbury. There will be walk-in #COVID19 vaccine clinics, food, entertainment, games for kids and gift cards for people who get vaccinated. @CityOfBoston @COB_ONS @HHSBOS pic.twitter.com/1TxzeVYf3p
In Mattapan, just over 38% of percent of the neighborhood is fully vaccinated, according to the latest Boston Public Health Commission data. That number is about 60% in East Boston and Roxbury.
“As we move through an equitable recovery, we remain committed to expanding access to and awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine in our neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. “The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community is to get the vaccine. I would encourage anyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated to come out on Saturday, join the ‘Day of Hope’ and get the vaccine. Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine gives us hope for brighter days ahead and brings us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us.”