BOSTON (CBS) – A person was shot by a Boston Police officer Thursday during a traffic stop in Roslindale.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Washington Street near Ukraine Way.
Police said they could not provide a complete sequence of events, but said there was a gun in the driver’s car. There was a struggle over the weapon, and the officer’s gun discharged, wounding the driver.
The gun in the vehicle was not fired.
The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The man is facing criminal charges.
No officers were shot, but three were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras at the time of the incident. Footage will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s office to determine if it will be released.
No further details are currently available.