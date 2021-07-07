BOSTON (CBS) — July is typically one of our driest and sunniest months of the year. It features the warmest average temperatures and is generally chock full of great days to hang on the beach and tool around on the open ocean or in one of our many lakes.

But, this July has been anything but typical.

Through just one week, Boston has more than 5” of rain, the second-most on record for July 1-7 (just shy of July 1915). It has rained on five of the first six days and there are more showers/storms in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday.

Just days after three record-setting hot days to end the month of June, we hit a high of just 60 degrees on Saturday, July 3, a record LOW maximum for the date and a tie for the record lowest maximum for any day in July ever recorded! To this point, July is averaging nearly five degrees below average per day, the coolest first week of July in more than a decade.

And now this…Tropical Storm Elsa is set to make landfall along the northwestern coast of Florida on Wednesday. Typically, as tropical systems make their way inland, they lose steam quickly and become “extra-tropical”, a fancy way of saying the turn into a regular ol’ low pressure system and lose their tropical characteristics.

TRACK: Tropical Storm Elsa

Elsa, however, has different plans. It appears as though Elsa will be able to stay a tropical storm (albeit slowly weakening) through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina through Thursday. Then on Friday, it will reach the warm shores of the Mid-Atlantic near the Delmarva and get reinvigorated.

During the day on Friday, it will feed off the warm Ocean and perhaps even re-strengthen a bit as it heads towards southeast New England.

Current forecasts have Elsa passing over somewhere between southern Plymouth county and Barnstable county Friday afternoon and then accelerating quickly off to Nova Scotia by Friday evening.

So what might this mean for us?

The biggest threat from Elsa here in southern New England looks to be heavy rainfall. Tropical system like these can pack a wallop, with bands of torrential downpours which can lead to flooding in a very short period of time. And, considering how much rain our area has received in the last 5-6 days, the level of concern is a bit higher then average for localized flooding. Not out of the question that some areas could receive several inches of rain in a 6-12 hour window on Friday where heavy bands set up.

The location of those heavy rain bands depends heavily on the exact track of Elsa, but typically occur just to the north and west of the center’s track. With the current forecast over southeastern MA, that would put a large portion of our area in the rain bullseye on Friday.

The winds are also a concern on Friday, but this is a much bigger wildcard than the rain. The strongest winds are typically on the eastern side of a tropical system (to the right of the center). Given the current forecast track, that would put the Cape and Islands in the bullseye for southerly gusts 30-50mph on Friday.

There is a low risk (but something the cannot yet be ruled out) of even stronger gusts (perhaps over 60mph) if the low level Jetstream (just above the ground) mixes down to the surface. This is something we need to keep a close eye on in subsequent model forecasts in the next 24-48 hours. The farther north and west of the track of Elsa you go, the less the wind threat.

High tides in southern New England occur around midday/early afternoon on Friday. Given the predominant wind direction will be out of the south or southeast, the main concern for any splashover or flooding would be along the South Coast of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. At this point there are not any warnings posted, but that could change as we get closer to the event.

The good news is, Elsa won’t be sticking around long…it will quickly accelerate out to sea and be in Nova Scotia by Friday night. We should see rapid clearing late in the day Friday, setting us up for a quieter weekend. Currently Sunday looks to be the pick with sunshine and low 80s expected, there may be a few scattered showers Saturday, although not a washout by any means.