BOSTON (CBS) — With Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to pass over Massachusetts Friday, Eversource is asking its customers to be ready for possible power outages or damage.
Current forecasts have Elsa passing over somewhere between southern Plymouth county and Barnstable county Friday afternoon. Some areas could see several inches of rain in just a few hours and winds could gust to 50 mph or more on the Cape and islands.
Eversouce says it is bringing additional crews in to prepare for the storm.
“We are watching the weather forecasts, holding planning meetings, and preparing accordingly – positioning equipment and crews so we’re ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,” said Eversource Electric Operations VP Doug Foley in a statement. “Our people are ready and will work around the clock, if needed, to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”
Eversource is advising its customers to be prepared with a “storm kit” that includes essentials like medications and pet food, and to make sure devices are fully charged ahead of Elsa’s arrival.
Outages can be reported online at eversource.com or by phone at 800-592-2000 in Eastern Mass.
Elsa made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s Gulf Coast but has since weakened.