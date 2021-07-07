BOSTON (CBS) – Trash talk was flying well before The Match got underway. On the course, it was Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau who got the last laugh.

Brady was paired up with lefty Phil Mickelson during the fourth edition of The Match, which is held for charity – and bragging rights.

Brady nailed a putt to put his team up one through seven holes. But unlike the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers came back. The Packers quarterback hit a birdie putt on 16 to seal the win for himself and his partner.

Trash talk was flying even before the pairs teed off. In a Jeopardy-themed promo, Mickelson was given the answer “He led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, is the architect of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of sports and is known far and wide as the GOAT.”

Mickelson offered “Who is Tom Brady?” But the punchline was revealed with the question “Who is Bill Belichick?”

The friendly war of words continued on the course later in the day. Rodgers, who reportedly wants to be traded from the Packers, was asked about his future by the broadcast crew but sidestepped the question.

Brady chirped his fellow quarterback while he lined up a shot at one point.

“I’m studying my competition. I’m 30 yards away from Aaron, who’s the leader of the Packers … I think,” Brady joked.

The former Patriots quarterback also showed off his stellar golf during the competition as well.

Brady was talking that talk after making a putt 🗣 (@ZipRecruiter) pic.twitter.com/aCYmo9a9Sv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2021

A previous version of The Match included Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning defeating Brady and Mickelson.