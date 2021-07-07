SALEM (CBS) — The City of Salem is hoping the power of gift cards will incentivize people to work, and stay, in hospitality positions.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll announced Wednesday that the city and MassHire are teaming up to offer $400 Visa gift cards to anyone who gets a job between June 1 and July 23 at a Salem restaurant, hotel, tourist attraction, or small business and retains that job for six weeks prior to September 1.

A person has to be working that job for at least 15 hours per week to be eligible. Gift cards will be given out to the first 150 people who enroll and prove their employment status at an eligible business.

People who stay in these jobs, still work at least 15 hours a week, and verify that they’re still employed after October 31 will receive another $400 Visa gift card. Anyone that started working in a Salem hospitality job after June 1 can qualify for the gift cards by filling out a form here.

“Salem’s small businesses are now open and ready to welcome back residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Driscoll. “Many employers have openings to fill and the City of Salem and MassHire are happy to help encourage job seekers through these incentives.”

Enrollment for the program ends on August 20.

Anyone looking for a hospitality job in Salem can contact MassHire at 978-825-7000 or stop in at 70 Washington Street from 1-3 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.

According to the city, the program is “funded with Cares Act funds provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to assist income-eligible employees and small employers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”