WAKEFIELD (CBS) — The men who say they belong to a group known as “Rise of the Moors” started to appear in court on Tuesday. Authorities said the suspects were heavily armed when their standoff with Massachusetts State Police shut down I-95 for hours on Saturday in Wakefield.

Newly released documents from Malden District Court show just how armed the defendants were during the standoff. The lengthy list of items seized by police includes body armor, camouflage uniforms, night-vision goggles, and scores of guns and ammunition.

Below is the full list of weapons taken by police, per court documents:

From the Ford Transit van:

a. A CZ P-10C pistol with loaded magazine recovered from the passenger side rear seat

b. A Glock 44 .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol and loaded magazine

c. A Ruger 556 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle with a loaded 28-round magazine

d. A Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle

e. A DPMS Panther Arms A15 5.56 caliber rifle

f. Approximately 630 live 223 caliber rounds of ammunition in a green bag

g. Approximately 13 magazines loaded with an unknown quality of ammunition

h. A sandwich bag filled with .22 caliber ammunition

i. A box of approximately 150 rounds of 9mm Luger caliber ammunition

j. 26 12-gauge shotgun shells

k. A box of approximately 140 5.56 caliber rounds of ammunition

l. A loaded 9mm Luger magazine

m. A box of approximately 100 12-gauge shotgun shells

n. Seven magazines loaded with an unknown amount of ammunition recovered from a white trash bag under the van’s second-row bench seat

o. Approximately 50 .308 caliber rounds of ammunition

p. Approximately 20 7.62×51 caliber rounds of ammunition

From the Honda Ridgeline:

a. A Remington model 700 .308 Winchester caliber rifle with a Nikon scope recovered in the back seat

b. A loaded Mossberg model 930 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun (loaded with a 12-gauge shell in the chamber) recovered between the front passenger seat and center console

c. A Glock semi-automatic pistol recovered from the back seat

d. Three loaded 5.56 magazines

e. One loaded .22 caliber magazine

f. One loaded .308 caliber magazine

g. A clear bag containing ammunition

h. A loaded .40 caliber drum magazine

i. A box of 20 .308 caliber rounds of ammunition

j. A box of 40 9mm Luger rounds of ammunition

k. 96 rounds of 5.56 caliber ammunition

“None of the firearms located in the van were properly stored and/or out of reach of the occupants in a secure location,” court documents stated. “None of the armed suspects ever provided a FID card or license to carry firearms from Massachusetts or any other state.”

In addition, police said they also recovered gas cans, binoculars, an empty holster, rubber gloves and sleeping bags.

The following suspects have been identified:

29-year-old Jahmal Tavon Sanders Latimer (also known as Jahmal Talib Abdullay Bey) of Providence, R.I.

21-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Bronx, N.Y.

23-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez (also known as Will Musa) of Bronx, N.Y.

27-year-old Alban El Curraugh of Bronx, N.Y.

29-year-old Aaron Lamont Johnson (also know as Tarrif Sharif Bey) of Detroit, Michigan

40-year-old Quinn Cumberlander of Pawtucket, R.I.

34-year-old Lamar Dow of Bronx, N.Y.

29-year-old Conrad Pierre of Baldwin, N.Y.

One of the suspects is 17 years old and two others refused to identify themselves. Among the charges for all 11 suspects are unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

All of the men remain in custody and most have a detention hearing at the end of the week.