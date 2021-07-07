MEDFORD (CBS) – Policy changes were imposed at Malden District Court on Wednesday for the second round of arraignments of “Rise of the Moors” suspects who were allegedly involved in a weekend standoff on Interstate 95 in Wakefield.
During the first hearing Wednesday, a member known only as John Doe No. 2 interrupted the judge several times and refused to give his real name.
That is similar to what happened on Tuesday when other members were arraigned on charges that included unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Also on Tuesday, people connected to the hearing via Zoom continuously interrupted the proceedings.
But on Wednesday, the video conference settings were changed, putting the court clerk in charge of muting and unmuting people.
The defendants were ordered to be held pending dangerousness hearings on Friday. Two of the men have been ordered to reveal their identification by Friday.
Charged in the standoff are:
- 29-year-old Jahmal Tavon Sanders Latimer (also known as Jahmal Talib Abdullay Bey) of Providence, R.I.
- 21-year-old Robert Rodriguez of Bronx, N.Y.
- 23-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez (also known as Will Musa) of Bronx, N.Y.
- 27-year-old Alban El Curraugh of Bronx, N.Y.
- 29-year-old Aaron Lamont Johnson (also know as Tarrif Sharif Bey) of Detroit, Michigan
- 40-year-old Quinn Cumberlander of Pawtucket, R.I.
- 34-year-old Lamar Dow of Bronx, N.Y.
- 29-year-old Conrad Pierre of Baldwin, N.Y.
- John Doe No. 1
- John Doe No. 2
- A 17-year-old defendant