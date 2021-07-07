BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry would like to play somewhere other than New England this season. But will the Patriots be able to find any takers for the disappointing receiver ahead of training camp?

Given Harry’s public trade request through his agent on Tuesday, Bill Belichick and company won’t have much leverage if they’re looking to recoup a little something for the former first-round pick. Adding in the fact that Harry was on the roster bubble just two years after being drafted 32nd overall doesn’t help matters either. Teams may just wait out the process to see if New England cuts Harry rather than give up any sort of draft capital for his services.

But given Harry’s size and potential upside, teams will likely be willing to give him a look ahead of the 2021 season. And given that it will only cost them a low-round pick to take that look, teams may give the Pats a call.

Here are five teams that may explore a potential trade with the Patriots for the 23-year-old.

Washington Football Team

Washington reportedly had some interest in Harry earlier in the offseason, but that likely diminished a bit when the Football Team drafted Dyami Brown in the third round. But for the right price, they may be willing to revisit that reported interest.

Atlanta Falcons

Harry and his agent want more targets, and with Julio Jones no longer around in Atlanta, the Falcons could send plenty of passes Harry’s way. Outside of Calvin Ridley, Atlanta really doesn’t have much at the receiver position.

Houston Texans

Nick Caserio was part of the brain trust that drafted Harry, so perhaps he’d like to give him a shot in Houston.

Detroit Lions

They have a ton of wide receivers on their roster, but it’s unclear if any of them would make an impact. Sounds like Harry would fit right in!

Maybe Detroit will take a flyer on the former first-round pick to see if they can tap into his upside.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sammy Watkins is no longer in Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal, so maybe the defending AFC Champs would welcome a low-cost, high-upside option like Harry.