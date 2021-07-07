NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will throw a Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade Wednesday, honoring the frontline workers who helped the city through the worst of the pandemic.
You can watch live coverage of the parade from CBSN New York in the video player above starting at 11 a.m.
The parade route begins at the Battery, marches up Broadway and ends at City Hall.
The following groups are expected to participate:
- Advocacy organizations
- City workers
- Educators
- Emergency food providers
- Faith leaders
- First responders
- Healthcare workers
- Hospitality and buildings workers
- Retail and bodega workers
- Social service and settlement house workers
- Transportation workers
- Utilities workers