BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The founder of the New England Compounding Center (NECC), a facility responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak, was resentenced Wednesday.

Barry Cadden, the owner of the now defunct NECC, was resentenced to 14 and a half years in prison.

Cadden and pharmacist Glenn Chin were both found guilty on racketeering and fraud charges. Cadden and Chin initially were sentenced to nine and eight years, respectively.

Their convictions had been upheld, but their sentences were vacated by the Court of Appeals, who ordered the judge to re-examine whether certain enhancements in sentencing guidelines that call for stiffer punishments should apply.

NECC was found to be behind a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012, having distributed steroids contaminated by mold.

A 3-judge panel took issue with the fact that only the hospitals that bought tainted drugs could count as victims, not the patients who used them.

Nearly 800 people were sickened across the country. More than 100 people died, according to prosecutors.

Chin is expected to be resentenced tomorrow.

