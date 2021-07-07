BOSTON (CBS) – Resentencing for two men convicted in the deadly New England Compounding Center (NECC) meningitis outbreak is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.
Barry Cadden, the owner of the now defunct NECC, and pharmacist Glenn Chin were both found guilty on racketeering and fraud charges.
Their convictions had been upheld, but their sentences vacated by the Court of Appeals. Now, both men could be looking at even more prison time.
NECC was found to be behind a deadly meningitis outbreak in 2012, having distributed steroids contaminated by mold.
A 3-judge panel took issue with the fact that only the hospitals that bought tainted drugs could count as victims, not the patients who used them.
Nearly 800 people were sickened across the country. More than 100 people died, according to prosecutors.
Cadden and Chin initially were sentenced to nine and eight years, respectively. They’re expected to learn their new sentence Wednesday morning.