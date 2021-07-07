BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators have released excerpts from the diary of the man who allegedly gunned down Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper and retired Massachusetts State Trooper David Green in Winthrop last month.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Nathan Allen "carried hate fueled by white supremacy."
State Police recovered many journals from Allen’s apartment. According to investigators, he wrote, “White people are the worlds apex predators” and “they know they are inferior to us.”
Police say the 28-year-old was carrying two handguns when he stole a truck and allegedly shot the two Black Winthrop residents on June 26. Allen was shot and killed by Winthrop Police.
NEW: The Suffolk County district attorney has released some of the phrases she says were found inside Winthrop double murder suspect Nathan Allen's notebook. DA Rollins has previously said investigators believe the murders of two black people were racially motivated. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/UDY0BxhTXY

— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) July 7, 2021
— Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) July 7, 2021
In a notebook called "The Allen Diaries" he wrote "Racism is healthy and natural. And holding it in is bad for you."
State Police continue to examine Allen’s past and are seeking to speak with anyone who came into contact with him prior to the shootings.