BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 61 new confirmed COVID cases and 3 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 664,307. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,643.
There were 21,574 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.46%.
There are 85 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday.
There are also 25 patients currently in intensive care.