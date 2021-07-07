MALDEN (CBS) – Brian Butler, the man suspected of murdering Erin Fitzgibbon, was taken into custody at an Ashland home.

Police had asked the public to help locate Butler following the Tuesday murder on Fairmount Street.

A resident’s video footage served as a “crucial piece of the puzzle” that led to Butler’s arrest.

In addition, 24-year-old Cody DiGaetano of Chelsea was arrested and charged with allegedly helping Butler flee the murder scene.

Butler is charged with murder, armed home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

DiGaetano is charged with accessory after the fact to an armed robbery and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Butler left the murder scene in DiGaetano’s green Honda. They drove to Ashland, where Butler stayed overnight.

Police found the Honda in Chelsea Tuesday night, and later found Butler.

Both Butler and DiGaetano are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court.

“We are not only relieved that the suspect of this heinous crime has been apprehended but we are also grateful to Chief Molis and everyone in our Police Department for their hard work in solving this crime,” the City of Malden said in a statement. “Although the apprehension cannot make up for the loss of life we hope it will help the family of Erin Fitzgibbon knowing that our Police Department would not stop until justice was served.”

Investigators said a woman who lives in the Fairmount Street home was in her kitchen when she saw Butler, who she knows, at the back door with a gun.

The woman, her husband, and her adult son ran out the front door, and heard a gunshot a short time later. That’s when they saw Butler allegedly leaving the house with a handgun and items from the room where Fitzgibbon was staying as a guest.

Prosecutors said Fitzgibbon was “tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time.”