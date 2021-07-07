BOSTON (CBS) – Four friends are following in their father’s footsteps, walking from Maine to Fenway Park for a good cause.
The friends' fathers started the tradition nearly 50 years ago, walking more than 100 miles to raise money for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.
This week their children are continuing the legacy. They left Tuesday and hope to be at Fenway on Sunday.
They've already raised more than $30,000.
Click here to donate to the group’s efforts.