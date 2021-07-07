Tom Brady Roasted With Belichick Zinger, Then Beaten In 'The Match' By Rodgers And DeChambeauTrash talk was flying well before The Match got underway. On the course, it was Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau who got the last laugh.

Shohei Ohtani Hits And Pitches Angels Past Red SoxShohei Ohtani drove in a run and pitched seven innings as the Angels beat the Red Sox.

TPC Deere Run Profile: John Deere Classic Home 'A Good, Straight-Forward Golf Course'Tough and picturesque, TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic, is a PGA Tour gem that rewards quality shots with good scores.

Mac Jones Signs Rookie Contract With PatriotsPatriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is unsigned no more.

N'Keal Harry Requests Trade From Patriots Through His AgentN'Keal Harry wants out of New England. The wide receiver requested a trade through his agent on Tuesday.