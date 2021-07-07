GLOUCESTER (CBS) — The Coast Guard rescued 44 people aboard a fishing boat Wednesday morning after it caught fire on Gloucester Harbor.
#HappeningNow STA Gloucester crews and local harbormasters have responded to a fire aboard the Yankee Patriot 2 in #Gloucester Harbor. 44 people have been rescued and taken back to station Gloucester. No injuries reported. #BravoZulu
— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 7, 2021
According to the Gloucester Harbormaster, there was an engine fire on a boat called Yankee Patriot II, which is owned by Yankee Fleet Deep Sea Fishing in Gloucester.
As of Wednesday morning, officials are not sure what caused the flames.
No injuries have been reported.
The boat was able to make it back without being towed.