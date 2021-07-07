CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
GLOUCESTER (CBS) — The Coast Guard rescued 44 people aboard a fishing boat Wednesday morning after it caught fire on Gloucester Harbor.

According to the Gloucester Harbormaster, there was an engine fire on a boat called Yankee Patriot II, which is owned by Yankee Fleet Deep Sea Fishing in Gloucester.

As of Wednesday morning, officials are not sure what caused the flames.

Passengers leaving the Yankee Patriot II ship. (Photo Credit: Gloucester Harbormaster)

No injuries have been reported.

The boat was able to make it back without being towed.

