BOSTON (CBS) — Ime Udoka is building quite the coaching staff with the Celtics. Former NBA point guard and Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire is reportedly Udoka’s latest addition to the Boston bench.
The news comes according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, who noted that Udoka and Stoudamire grew up together in Portland.
Stoudamire played 13 seasons in the NBA and should have some instant cred with Celtics players when he arrives on the Boston staff. He is best remembered as a star point guard for the Raptors — drafted seventh overall by Toronto in 1995 — and Trail Blazers, and also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs. Nicknamed "Mighty Mouse" during his playing days, Stoudamire was Rookie of the Year in 1996 and averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 assists during his career.
The 47-year-old also has plenty of coaching experience since his time on the floor came to an end in 2008. He was an assistant on the Grizzlies staff from 2009-11 before moving to the University in Memphis in 2011 as an assistant coach. In 2013, Stoudamire joined his alma mater, taking a spot on Sean Miller’s staff at Arizona.
He became a head coach in 2016 with Pacific, and was the WCC Coach of the Year in 2019-20 after leading the Tigers to a 23-10 record. Stoudamire had a 71-77 record over his five seasons at Pacific.
Now he’s reportedly joining Udoka’s staff in Boston, which also includes former Spurs assistant Will Hardy.