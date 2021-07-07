BROCKTON (CBS) — Two people charged with a Brockton bank robbery will also be charged with kidnapping.
Police said Jennifer Rosil Dorlus and Samuel Gervais robbed Santander Bank on Torrey Street on Tuesday morning. As they put the money in a recycling bin, bank clerks managed to sneak in a dye pack.
The couple allegedly stopped a random house, police said, and made the person inside wash their dyed clothing. The police recovered clothing that appeared to belong to the suspects, which was stained with the red dye. Because the suspects allegedly forced the person to wash their clothing, they will now face kidnapping charges.
The judge ordered both suspects held in custody until their dangerousness hearing next week.