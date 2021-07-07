John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run 'A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,' Says CBS Sports' Andrew CatalonThe PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run for the 50th anniversary of the event now known as the John Deere Classic.

Ime Udoka Reportedly Adds Damon Stoudamire To Celtics Coaching StaffIme Udoka is building quite the coaching staff with the Celtics. Former NBA point guard and Pacific head coach Damon Stoudamire is reportedly Udoka's latest addition to the Boston bench.

TPC Deere Run Profile: John Deere Classic Home 'A Good, Straight-Forward Golf Course'Tough and picturesque, TPC Deere Run, home of the John Deere Classic, is a PGA Tour gem that rewards quality shots with good scores.

NFL Teams That May Want To Swing A Trade For Patriots WR N'Keal HarryN'Keal Harry would like to play somewhere other than New England this season. But will the Patriots be able to find any takers for the disappointing receiver ahead of training camp?

Popovich Has A Lot Of Great Things To Say About Jayson Tatum's Evolution As A Two-Way PlayerGregg Popovich is getting another close look at Jayson Tatum as they prepare of the Tokyo Olympics, and the head coach is enamored by the young star's development as a two-way threat.