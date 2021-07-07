BOSTON (CBS) — A flight was delayed after a group of local students reportedly became disruptive and refused to wear masks.
The flight was scheduled to leave Charlotte, North Carolina for the Bahamas on Monday but was delayed an entire day because of the scene these students caused.READ MORE: NECC Owner Barry Cadden And Pharmacist Glenn Chin To Be Resentenced For Deadly Meningitis Outbreak
Passengers on board told a Charlotte TV station the unruly group were students from a Boston-area high school, and that they were yelling, cursing and being “very obnoxious.”READ MORE: Massachusetts To Use Remaining $611 Million From American Rescue Plan On K-12 Schools
An American Airlines spokesperson would not confirm any specific details about the passengers, but said they refused to comply with the federal mask mandate and were asked to leave the plane.
All customers were given hotel vouchers and American Airlines says those disruptive passengers ultimately agreed to follow the mask mandate on the rescheduled flight the following day.MORE NEWS: Garth Brooks To Perform At Gillette Stadium For First Time Ever